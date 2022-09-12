Head-To-Head Analysis: Cian (CIAN) and The Competition

Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) is one of 146 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cian to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cian and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cian -23.40% -57.28% -32.15% Cian Competitors -63.44% -1,497.84% -11.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cian and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cian $81.20 million -$38.50 million -10.63 Cian Competitors $889.44 million $6.56 million -14.27

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cian’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cian. Cian is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

8.0% of Cian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cian and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cian 0 3 3 0 2.50 Cian Competitors 385 2552 4703 60 2.58

Cian currently has a consensus target price of $19.24, indicating a potential upside of 465.88%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 47.33%. Given Cian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cian is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Cian competitors beat Cian on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cian

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent. The company was formerly known as Solaredge Holdings Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

