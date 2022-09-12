Head to Head Analysis: Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) vs. IronNet (NYSE:IRNT)

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) and IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Taoping and IronNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taoping N/A N/A N/A IronNet N/A -358.10% -97.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Taoping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of IronNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Taoping shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of IronNet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taoping $24.85 million 0.47 -$9.93 million N/A N/A IronNet $27.54 million 8.15 -$242.65 million N/A N/A

This table compares Taoping and IronNet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Taoping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IronNet.

Risk & Volatility

Taoping has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IronNet has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Taoping and IronNet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taoping 0 0 1 0 3.00 IronNet 0 4 0 0 2.00

IronNet has a consensus target price of $15.88, suggesting a potential upside of 615.09%. Given IronNet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IronNet is more favorable than Taoping.

Summary

Taoping beats IronNet on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taoping

(Get Rating)

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Cloud-Based Technology, Blockchain Technology, and Traditional Information Technology. The company offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflows between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new advertising projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. It also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, healthcare, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. In addition, the company offers cloud-application-terminal and IoT technology based digital advertising distribution network and media resource sharing platform in the out-of-home advertising markets. Further, it operates Taoping Net, an advertising-resources trading service platform, which connect screen owners, advertisers, and consumers; Taoping App, which enable customers to distribute and manage ads from mobile terminals; and cryptocurrency mining and blockchain related services. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

About IronNet

(Get Rating)

IronNet, Inc. designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers. It also provides a suite of technologies that provide real-time threat assessment and updates, behavioral modeling, big data analytics, and proactive threat detection and response capabilities; and consulting and training programs to protect against current and emerging cyber-threats. The company's services include cyber operations center, governance and maturity, cybersecurity readiness, incident response, and training services. It serves enterprise, defense, healthcare, government, and energy and utilities industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia with additional offices in Raleigh, North Carolina; London, United Kingdom; and Singapore.

