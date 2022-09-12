Head to Head Comparison: GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) versus Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND)

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) and Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GXO Logistics and Mondee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GXO Logistics 2.55% 12.25% 3.92% Mondee N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GXO Logistics and Mondee’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GXO Logistics $7.94 billion 0.69 $153.00 million $1.86 24.96 Mondee N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

GXO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Mondee.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GXO Logistics and Mondee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GXO Logistics 0 3 14 0 2.82 Mondee 0 0 1 0 3.00

GXO Logistics presently has a consensus price target of $80.65, suggesting a potential upside of 73.70%. Mondee has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.77%. Given GXO Logistics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GXO Logistics is more favorable than Mondee.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of GXO Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of GXO Logistics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GXO Logistics beats Mondee on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, consumer technology, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods industries. GXO Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas with 17 offices in the U.S. and Canada, and operations in India, Thailand, and Ireland.

