Head to Head Comparison: Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Movano has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Movano and Hyperfine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movano N/A N/A -$21.77 million ($0.77) -3.99 Hyperfine $1.50 million 57.31 -$64.85 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Movano has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hyperfine.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Movano and Hyperfine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyperfine 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hyperfine has a consensus price target of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 285.25%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Movano.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.0% of Movano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Movano shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Hyperfine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Movano and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano N/A -85.58% -76.68% Hyperfine N/A -59.72% -39.37%

Summary

Hyperfine beats Movano on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movano

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design. It is also developing non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring and cuffless blood pressure monitoring features to its technology platform. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

