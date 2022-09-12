Head to Head Contrast: Nextdoor (KIND) & The Competition

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) is one of 110 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Nextdoor to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nextdoor and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 4 1 0 2.20 Nextdoor Competitors 689 3688 8947 254 2.65

Nextdoor presently has a consensus target price of 4.55, indicating a potential upside of 39.57%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 47.00%. Given Nextdoor’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nextdoor has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $192.20 million -$95.32 million -3.75 Nextdoor Competitors $7.80 billion $2.05 billion 16.31

This table compares Nextdoor and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nextdoor’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Nextdoor has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor’s rivals have a beta of 1.20, meaning that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -54.45% -22.05% -16.49% Nextdoor Competitors -154.49% -19.12% -6.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.1% of Nextdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Nextdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nextdoor rivals beat Nextdoor on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

