Head to Head Review: CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) & PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU)

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) and PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CSG Systems International and PropertyGuru’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $1.05 billion 1.73 $72.33 million $1.40 40.40 PropertyGuru $75.96 million 10.85 -$138.97 million N/A N/A

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 0 3 0 3.00 PropertyGuru 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CSG Systems International and PropertyGuru, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CSG Systems International currently has a consensus target price of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.07%. PropertyGuru has a consensus target price of $7.95, indicating a potential upside of 55.58%. Given PropertyGuru’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PropertyGuru is more favorable than CSG Systems International.

Profitability

This table compares CSG Systems International and PropertyGuru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 4.21% 21.23% 6.65% PropertyGuru N/A -34.08% -21.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of PropertyGuru shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of CSG Systems International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats PropertyGuru on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc. to the North American cable and satellite markets. The company also provides managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

