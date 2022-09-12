Head to Head Survey: Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) & American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT)

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) and American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Latham Group has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Biltrite has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Latham Group and American Biltrite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 1 1 5 0 2.57 American Biltrite 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Latham Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.64, suggesting a potential upside of 95.28%. Given Latham Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Latham Group is more favorable than American Biltrite.

This table compares Latham Group and American Biltrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group -2.26% -3.61% -1.56% American Biltrite -2.85% -18.93% -4.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.3% of Latham Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of American Biltrite shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Latham Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Latham Group and American Biltrite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group $630.46 million 1.01 -$62.35 million ($0.13) -41.92 American Biltrite $190.73 million 0.02 $1.79 million N/A N/A

American Biltrite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Latham Group.

Summary

Latham Group beats American Biltrite on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About American Biltrite

American Biltrite Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications. It also manufactures and distributes commercial flooring primarily for healthcare, educational, and institutional sectors; and performance sheet rubber in North America, as well as designs and supplies fashion jewelry to department stores under the brands of Guess, T Tahari, Robert Rose, Berry, and Jessica McClintock. The company sells its tape products through sales organizations, distributors, and select manufacturers' representatives. American Biltrite Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts.

