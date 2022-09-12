Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HT shares. TheStreet upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th.

Institutional Trading of Hersha Hospitality Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 874.4% during the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 270,567 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

