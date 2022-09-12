Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $191.69 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.81.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

