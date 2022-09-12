Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 3,040 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $61.33 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.92.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

