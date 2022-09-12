Horizon Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,282 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,282 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $53.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average of $60.22. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

