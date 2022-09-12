Horizon Investments LLC Grows Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.3 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $572.74 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $588.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $529.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Stephens upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

