Horizon Investments LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 144.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $240.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.12.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

