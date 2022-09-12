Horizon Investments LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 104.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $200.92 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.63.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

