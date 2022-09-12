Horizon Investments LLC Has $961,000 Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 76.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 78,796 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CF. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $103.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.74. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Profile



CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

