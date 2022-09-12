Horizon Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Horizon Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 63,760 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 9.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.43 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $156.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.