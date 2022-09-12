Horizon Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,192.50.

DEO stock opened at $178.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $166.24 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

