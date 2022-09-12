Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 1,868 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LTS One Management LP purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $790,913,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $748,555,000 after buying an additional 1,525,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after buying an additional 768,929 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 563.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after buying an additional 737,780 shares during the period. Finally, Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,643,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on IFF. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $114.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.91. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.38 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.40%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

