Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 2,039 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 389.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after buying an additional 37,857,799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,048,000 after buying an additional 2,164,782 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,114 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,831,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $775,726,000 after acquiring an additional 481,925 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. Raymond James increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ENB opened at $41.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

About Enbridge



Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

