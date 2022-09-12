Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 2,526 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 104.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $200.92 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

