Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 789 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $164.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.22. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

