Horizon Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 3,282 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,282 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $53.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.