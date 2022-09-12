Horizon Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 396.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $785,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 154.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 125,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,712,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.70.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMP opened at $286.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.48. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

