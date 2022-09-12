Horizon Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $25,072,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 100.0% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,088,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 983,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,388,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $164.31 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

