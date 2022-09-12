Horizon Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Horizon Investments LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock opened at $50.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.