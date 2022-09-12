Horizon Investments LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Netflix by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $233.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.74.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

