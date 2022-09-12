Horizon Investments LLC Sells 1,107 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,647,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,974.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,564,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,937,000 after purchasing an additional 71,307 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $249.92 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.12.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.