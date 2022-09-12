Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stake Boosted by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 364.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $41,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HZNP. UBS Group cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $66.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,022 shares of company stock worth $415,089. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading

