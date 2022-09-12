Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.40.

HLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $81.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.12. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $74.23 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $418.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

