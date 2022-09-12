Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.44.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hub Group to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

HUBG opened at $78.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Hub Group has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $89.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, Director Gary Yablon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at $610,499.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Phillip D. Yeager purchased 28,339 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,311.61. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,311.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

