ICONIQ Capital LLC Has $5.17 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,773 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $264.46 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.45. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

