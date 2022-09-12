IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMAX. Benchmark reduced their target price on IMAX from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on IMAX in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX Price Performance

IMAX opened at $16.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $900.89 million, a P/E ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. IMAX has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Research analysts expect that IMAX will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.