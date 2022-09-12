ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of IPA opened at C$6.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.17. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a fifty-two week low of C$4.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$170.63 million and a PE ratio of -7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.05.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and provision of related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

