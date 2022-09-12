ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Performance

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $7.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. The company has a market cap of $140.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,145 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and provision of related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

Featured Stories

