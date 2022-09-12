Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

IMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $48.49 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2645 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,985,000 after buying an additional 39,266 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,025,000 after buying an additional 87,121 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Articles

