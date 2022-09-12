ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stake Increased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,526 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 80.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 68.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $637,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.74.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $9.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

