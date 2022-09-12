Insider Buying: Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Senior Officer Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rish Malhotra acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.78 per share, with a total value of C$35,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 69,462 shares in the company, valued at C$123,642.36.

Rish Malhotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Rish Malhotra purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,400.00.

Quarterhill Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:QTRH opened at C$1.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.11. Quarterhill Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.72 and a 1 year high of C$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$204.87 million and a P/E ratio of 11.93.

Quarterhill Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

QTRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.40 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Quarterhill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

Featured Stories

