Insider Selling: Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Director Sells 29,500 Shares of Stock

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) Director James Andrew Beck sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.20, for a total value of C$477,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,916,000.
James Andrew Beck also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 25th, James Andrew Beck sold 20,500 shares of Filo Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.57, for a total transaction of C$380,767.00.
Filo Mining Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Monday. Filo Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on FIL shares. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Filo Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.18.
Filo Mining Company Profile
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
