Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells $10,485.53 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $10,485.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,314.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 750 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $16,852.50.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96.

Sunrun Stock Up 0.8 %

Sunrun stock opened at $38.45 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Sunrun by 120.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

