Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives $105.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $81.77 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.32.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

