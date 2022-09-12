International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $129.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.88. The company has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.80.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.