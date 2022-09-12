International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Lifted by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after buying an additional 1,687,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after buying an additional 1,610,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

IBM stock opened at $129.19 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

