International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 167.42 ($2.02).

Several brokerages recently commented on IAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 136 ($1.64) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 111.06 ($1.34) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 102.14 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 199.50 ($2.41). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 125.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

