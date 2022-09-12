Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 79,759 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $412,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,796,302,000 after acquiring an additional 664,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,506,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,441.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 84,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.7 %

WST stock opened at $313.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $275.89 and a one year high of $475.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

