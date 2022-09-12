Invesco Ltd. Has $411.98 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,315,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,888,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $411,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $342,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 770.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,521 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 10.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 95,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baker Hughes Stock Up 5.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

