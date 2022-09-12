Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,046,604 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,226,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,046,604 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $448,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,007,227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,010,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,118 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,459,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after purchasing an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.2 %

ARE stock opened at $158.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

