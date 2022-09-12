IonQ (IONQ) and The Competition Critical Survey

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare IonQ to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IonQ and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 1 0 2.50 IonQ Competitors 228 1628 2819 51 2.57

IonQ presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 94.81%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 47.75%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $2.10 million -$106.19 million -9.98 IonQ Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.68 million 52.81

This table compares IonQ and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

IonQ’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.3% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

IonQ has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ’s peers have a beta of -6.36, suggesting that their average stock price is 736% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -1,470.75% -9.72% -9.02% IonQ Competitors -227.66% -33.41% -7.05%

Summary

IonQ peers beat IonQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

