ironSource (NYSE:IS) & Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) Head to Head Review

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ironSource and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ironSource alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ironSource $553.47 million 7.52 $59.82 million $0.06 68.51 Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.63 million N/A N/A

ironSource has higher revenue and earnings than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

22.3% of ironSource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ironSource and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ironSource 9.84% 10.77% 8.18% Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -10.67% 0.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ironSource and Adit EdTech Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ironSource 0 5 8 0 2.62 Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

ironSource presently has a consensus price target of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 89.73%. Given ironSource’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ironSource is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Summary

ironSource beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ironSource

(Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. ironSource Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.