iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

IWM opened at $187.40 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.69.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

