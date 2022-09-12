Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 894.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,830 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Itron were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of ITRI opened at $50.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.29. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

